POCO M8 Power India Variant Could be Rebadged Redmi Note 17

POCO M8 Power, an upcoming smartphone from POCO could be actually the Redmi Note 17. The Redmi Note 17 series was recently launched in China with multiple phones. Now, Redmi Note 17 will launch soon in India, but as a rebadged POCO M8 Power. Of course, even Redmi will bring the Redmi Note 17 series to India. POCO M8 Power will not just launch in India, but also the international markets. It would have some differences in the battery capacity, but most of the other things would be the same.

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POCO M8 Power Specifications (Expected)

POCO M8 Power will be the next new POCO smartphone in India, as per a development shared by tipster Kacper Skrzypek on X. The handset is expected to carry the model number 2602IPC8I. What is interesting is that a new POCO smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website in May 2026. It has a similar model number as the Redmi Note 17.

The Redmi Note 17 that will make it to India is expected to come with a similar battery capacity as the one that launched in China. The global variant could actually have a smaller batter capacity. The variant in China has an 8000mAh battery, but the global variant is expected to pack a 7700mAh battery. The Indian variant could come with 8000mAh battery. Talking about the Redmi Note 17 Pro, this device can feature a 9000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging (wired). The Indian variant, again, is expected to be the same. However, the one for the global market could be slightly smaller than the 9000mAh battery.