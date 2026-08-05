Vi Business, the enterprise arm of India’s leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (APMSMEDC) to accelerate digital transformation among MSMEs in the state through its ReadyForNext programme.

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ReadyForNext Programme to Offer Digital Assessment, Training and Technology Enablement

The partnership aims to digitally empower more than one lakh MSMEs across Andhra Pradesh by enabling enterprises, including women-led businesses, start-ups, rural enterprises and manufacturing units, to adopt digital solutions and strengthen their competitiveness.

Under the initiative, Vi Business will provide MSMEs access to its ReadyForNext digital assessment platform, along with educational resources, workshops, and awareness programmes focused on enterprise mobility, cloud services, cybersecurity, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), and business productivity solutions. The programme will help enterprises assess their digital maturity, enhance capabilities and identify opportunities for growth through technology adoption.

Andhra Pradesh MSMEs Show Rising Digital Readiness with Higher Adoption of Technology

According to the official release dated July 23, 2026, the initiative aligns with the Andhra Pradesh Government’s vision of creating a digitally empowered and globally competitive MSME ecosystem. MSMEs contribute nearly 31 percent to India’s GDP and remain a key driver of economic growth. Andhra Pradesh, with more than 42.1 lakh MSMEs, is among the country’s leading MSME hubs.

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“The partnership comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh is witnessing encouraging progress in technology adoption. According to the Vi Business ReadyForNext MSME Growth Insights Study 2026—the state has, for the first time, entered the Top 10 states on the Digital Maturity Index (DMI) with a score of 61.1, reflecting growing digital adoption and ecosystem readiness among MSMEs,” the official release said.