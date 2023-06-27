Vi Business Unveils Solutions for MSMEs’ Digital Transformation

On the occasion of World MSME Day, Vi Business, the enterprise division of Vodafone Idea (Vi), has reiterated its commitment to driving the digitalization of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for fostering inclusive economic growth.

MSME Growth Insights

With an extensive assessment covering nearly 100,000 respondents across 16 industries, Vi Business has unveiled valuable insights on the digital readiness of MSMEs in India.

This comprehensive study aims to gauge the digital maturity and adoption levels of MSMEs operating in sectors such as Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, IT and ITes, Education, Logistics, Professional Services, Banking, Construction, Mining, and more.

To further reinforce its focus on MSME growth, Vi Business has introduced the 360-degree ReadyForNext 2.0 program, encompassing three key components:

Unlocking MSME Growth Insights: Leveraging the findings from the 2023 assessment, Vi Business provides valuable insights into the digital landscape of MSMEs, enabling them to make informed decisions for their business growth. Upgraded Digital Self-Evaluation Tool: Vi Business, in collaboration with Dun and Bradstreet, has developed a user-friendly platform that allows MSMEs to assess their digital readiness, identify gaps, and take the necessary steps to become future-ready organizations. Exclusive MSME Offers: Recognizing the diverse needs of MSMEs, Vi Business offers a range of tailor-made products and services to enhance collaboration, productivity, customer reach, and security. These offerings are available at special prices to support MSMEs in their digital transformation journey.

Vi Business Plus Postpaid Plan

Among the exclusive packages are Vi Business Plus, a postpaid plan priced at Rs 349 per month, featuring unlimited calls, 60GB data, 3,000 SMS, and bundled services such as SonyLiv, Zee5, mobile security, location tracking, Google Workspace, and special international calling rates. Vi is bundling benefits valued at Rs 5,200 per month.

Additionally, Vi Business presents Vi Max Device Security and Vi Email Security, providing comprehensive protection for devices and email communications, respectively.

Vi Max Device Security comes at Rs 433 per license per year or Rs 8,660 for 20 licenses, with savings worth Rs 4,320 per year.

Vi Email Security comes at Rs 550 per license per year or Rs 11,000 for 20 licenses, with savings worth Rs 10,000 per year.

Moreover, Vi Ads also offers digital and SMS packages tailored for targeted customer reach, with prices ranging from Rs 24,999 to Rs 99,999, enabling MSMEs to achieve substantial savings of up to Rs 44,000.

In addition to these offerings, the ReadyForNext 2.0 program provides "Business Advice" to empower MSMEs in preparing for the future. MSMEs can avail themselves of these limited-period offers by signing up on the Vi Business website or visiting the partner or nearest Vi Retail store.