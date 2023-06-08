Vi Business Introduces Hybrid SD-WAN for Enhanced Enterprise Networking

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea, has launched a new offering called Hybrid SD-WAN. Vi says, businesses are increasingly expanding their operations across multiple cloud environments in response to the evolving digital landscape in India. However, many organizations still rely on traditional WAN architectures that are hardware-focused, lack agility, require manual operation and lack advanced security features. To address these challenges Vi has launched Hybrid SD-WAN Solution.

Unique Features of Vi Hybrid SD-WAN

According to the statement, the Hybrid SD-WAN solution is designed to provide businesses with a range of unique features and benefits. It offers a hybrid network architecture, integrated security, comprehensive monitoring and analytics capabilities, and intelligent routing.

These features enable enterprises to effectively run applications on their multi-connected networks with minimal downtime. Moreover, Vi says the solution provides complete visibility of network applications and security, along with real-time actionable insights.

Integration and Connectivity Advantages

One of the key advantages of Vi Business' Hybrid SD-WAN is its integration capability with any ILL/MPLS connection. It also supports both 4G and 5G networks, allowing businesses to leverage the benefits of next-generation connectivity. Additionally, the solution offers the flexibility to choose any internet service provider (ISP) and runs pan India broadband connectivity at a reduced cost.

Vi says the Hybrid SD-WAN solution is the result of collaboration with leading security providers to ensure seamless network integration and end-user privacy.

Collaborations with Global Tech Leaders

Vi Business has partnered with global tech leaders for this solution. The collaboration with Nokia and Fortinet enables the offering of unique features such as OEM flexibility, end-to-end managed services, integrated low-cost access, multi-cloud integration, and integrated security. Moreover, Vi Business provides a centralized management platform that simplifies network configuration and management while enhancing security and resilience.

With the introduction of its Hybrid SD-WAN solution, Vi Business aims to empower businesses with the agility, advanced security, and cost efficiency required to thrive in the digital era.