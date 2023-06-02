Vi Chhota Hero Rs 17 and Rs 57 Night Unlimited Packs Launched

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has great news for those who stay awake late at night and consume data. Vodafone Idea has announced the launch of two new unlimited night data packs, priced at Rs 17 and Rs 57, named Vi Chhota Hero Packs.

Vi says that mobile internet has become an essential component of daily life, whether for work or entertainment. In order to democratize data access for all user segments, Vodafone Idea has expanded its 'Hero' proposition by introducing these two new sachet unlimited night data packs, known as Vi Chhota Hero Packs. Hero is Vi's section of Unlimited prepaid offerings which offer Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover and Data Delights Benefits to users.

Vi Chhota Hero Rs 17 Pack

The Vi Chhota Hero Rs 17 Pack allows prepaid customers to enjoy unlimited data usage from 12 am (midnight) to 6 am for a duration of one day.

Vi Chhota Hero Rs 57 Pack

The Vi Chhota Hero Rs 57 Pack offers prepaid customers the opportunity to enjoy unlimited data usage from 12 am (midnight) to 6 am for a duration of seven days (168 hours).

These two packs have no service validity and user should have an active base pack to avail these Night Unlimited Data Packs. With these two data packs, Vi aims to provide unlimited night data access to users at the bottom of the pyramid.

Vi says it has designed these packs specifically for user segments including college/hostel students and early jobbers who lack access to broadband services but have a demand for high-speed data during night time. According to Vi, these packs are ideal for activities such as watching movies, streaming videos, listening to music, playing games, browsing the internet, and even working or studying.