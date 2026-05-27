Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the expansion of its 5G services to 33 additional cities across Kerala, further strengthening its presence in both urban centres and emerging towns. The latest rollout follows the company’s earlier expansion across 18 cities in 14 districts, marking another step in its phased 5G deployment strategy in the state, according to an official release dated May 26, 2026.

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Key Highlights Vi has expanded its 5G services to 33 additional cities across Kerala in a phased rollout.

The expansion builds on earlier coverage across 18 cities in 14 districts, including major hubs like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The new rollout spans South, Central and North Kerala, covering key towns and semi-urban regions.

Vi aims to extend 5G connectivity to around 2.1 million additional users in the state.

TRAI data shows Vi lost 18,085 wireless subscribers in Kerala in April 2026 amid sector-wide competition.

Phased 5G Rollout Covers 33 New Cities Across Kerala

With the initial launch, Vi had introduced 5G services in major hubs including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Malappuram, before extending coverage across all 14 districts of Kerala. Key locations such as Kollam, Thrissur, Kottayam, Palakkad and Kannur were subsequently brought under its network footprint, laying the groundwork for the current expansion phase.

Vi 5G Coverage Expands Across South, Central and North Kerala

The new 5G rollout covers a wide range of towns across South, Central and North Kerala.