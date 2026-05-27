Jio Revamps Rs 200 Mega Content Add-On as OTT Pass with 15 OTT Apps, Unlimited 5G and 30GB Data

Reliance Jio has launched a revamped Rs 200 OTT Pass, repositioning its earlier Mega Content Add-On Pack as a comprehensive entertainment and connectivity package offering access to 15 premium OTT platforms, over 1,000 live TV channels, 30GB of high-speed data and unlimited 5G benefits for prepaid users.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Jio has rebranded its Rs 200 Mega Content Add-On as the new OTT Pass.
The plan offers subscriptions to 15 premium OTT platforms in one pack.
Users can stream over 1,000 live TV channels through JioTV.
The recharge includes 30GB of 4G/5G data and unlimited 5G access.
The 28-day plan is available across all Jio recharge channels from May 27, 2026.
The revised 28-day pack, announced on May 27, is designed as an all-in-one entertainment solution and is available to subscribers with an active Jio base plan across all telecom circles in India. The telecom operator said the bundled services collectively deliver benefits valued at nearly Rs 1,500 per month.
15 Premium OTT Platforms Included
The OTT Pass includes subscriptions to major streaming platforms such as YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition and JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood. Users will also gain access to 12 additional OTT services through JioTV, including SonyLiv, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, FanCode, Hoichoi and Chaupal, among others.
1,000+ Live TV Channels on JioTV
In addition to streaming services, the plan offers access to more than 1,000 live television channels through JioTV, including over 150 paid channels from leading broadcasters such as Star, Sony Entertainment, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery and ETV.
On the connectivity front, the pack provides 30GB of 4G/5G data along with unlimited 5G usage, valid alongside the subscriber’s active base plan for up to 28 days.
The Rs 200 OTT Pass is available from May 27 through MyJio, Jio.com, retail stores and third-party recharge platforms, the telco said.
Jio Data Pack Rs 200
Pack Type: OTT Pass – Revamped Plan as New Launch Core Benefits: 30GB high-speed 4G/5G data with unlimited 5G benefits (co-terminus with active base plan, up to 28 days). Validity: 28 Days Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 7.14/day
Subscriptions and Benefits:
The pass includes: 15 Premium OTT subscriptions in one pack:
YouTube Premium — ad-free viewing across TV, tablet and mobile, background play and offline downloads
JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood — live sports, Hotstar Originals and blockbuster Hollywood content
Prime Video Mobile Edition — Amazon Prime Video on mobile
12 additional OTTs accessible via JioTV: SonyLiv, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, FanCode, Kanccha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, TimesPlay and Tarang Plus
1,000+ live TV channels on JioTV, including 150+ paid channels, from leading
Broadcasters:
JioStar — Star Plus HD, Colors HD and other entertainment and movie channels
Sony Entertainment — SET HD, Sony SAB HD and more
Sun TV Network — Sun TV HD, KTV HD and other regional entertainment, movie and music channels
Warner Bros. Discovery — Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and other infotainment, lifestyle, wildlife and kids’ channels
ETV — ETV HD, ETV Telugu and other regional entertainment and movie channels