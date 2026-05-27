Jio Revamps Rs 200 Mega Content Add-On as OTT Pass with 15 OTT Apps, Unlimited 5G and 30GB Data

Reliance Jio has launched a revamped Rs 200 OTT Pass, repositioning its earlier Mega Content Add-On Pack as a comprehensive entertainment and connectivity package offering access to 15 premium OTT platforms, over 1,000 live TV channels, 30GB of high-speed data and unlimited 5G benefits for prepaid users.

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Key Highlights Jio has rebranded its Rs 200 Mega Content Add-On as the new OTT Pass.

The plan offers subscriptions to 15 premium OTT platforms in one pack.

Users can stream over 1,000 live TV channels through JioTV.

The recharge includes 30GB of 4G/5G data and unlimited 5G access.

The 28-day plan is available across all Jio recharge channels from May 27, 2026.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Mega Content Plan Rs 500 and New Add-On Pack Rs 200 Benefits Detailed

Jio All-in-One OTT and Data Pack

The revised 28-day pack, announced on May 27, is designed as an all-in-one entertainment solution and is available to subscribers with an active Jio base plan across all telecom circles in India. The telecom operator said the bundled services collectively deliver benefits valued at nearly Rs 1,500 per month.

15 Premium OTT Platforms Included

The OTT Pass includes subscriptions to major streaming platforms such as YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition and JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood. Users will also gain access to 12 additional OTT services through JioTV, including SonyLiv, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, FanCode, Hoichoi and Chaupal, among others.