Reliance Jio continued to add subscribers at a strong pace nationally in April 2026, adding nearly 2.94 million wireless users according to the latest TRAI data. However, beneath the overall growth story, the numbers also revealed selective regional weakness for the operator.
Reliance Jio lost subscribers in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh during the month, making them the only two circles where the company saw negative additions while the losses are relatively small compared to Jio’s nationwide scale, the development stands out because both circles represent mature and highly competitive telecom markets where retaining users can be more challenging.
Kerala accounted for the bigger decline and continues to remain one of the more difficult circles for Jio despite its national leadership position. The Kerala telecom market has traditionally been highly competitive with strong presence from Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.
Unlike several high-growth mass-market circles, Kerala is also a relatively mature telecom market with high smartphone penetration, strong fibre broadband adoption, and extensive Wi-Fi usage this naturally limits aggressive fresh SIM additions compared to fast-growing population-heavy states.
Another important aspect is that Kerala users are often seen as high-data-consumption and premium users in such circles, network consistency, indoor coverage quality, customer experience, and postpaid relationships can play a bigger role than pure low-cost pricing. Airtel, notably, added more than +49,202 subscribers in Kerala during the same period, while Vodafone Idea remained the market leader despite also reporting subscriber losses.
The Himachal Pradesh decline, though smaller in comparison, also reflects the unique challenges of terrain-heavy circles. Himachal Pradesh has difficult mountainous geography, lower population density in several areas, and network deployment challenges compared to plains markets. Subscriber fluctuations in such circles can sometimes be influenced by seasonal migration, coverage dynamics, and local competition.
National Growth Story Remains Strong
Despite the regional losses, Jio’s overall national growth remains significant the operator added nearly 2.94 million wireless subscribers during April 2026 and continues to maintain its position as India’s largest telecom operator by subscriber base.
Jio’s strongest gains came from large population and mass-market circles including Uttar Pradesh East, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra and Goa. Uttar Pradesh East alone contributed more than 4 lakh subscriber additions for the operator during the month, while Madhya Pradesh added nearly 3.48 lakh users.
Also Read: Vodafone Idea Says Subscriber Gains Continue, TRAI April 2026 Data Shows
This highlights an important strategic trend in the telecom market. Jio’s growth engine continues to remain strongest in high-scale mass-market regions where affordability, broad coverage expansion, and large consumer volumes continue driving subscriber additions.
However, the Kerala and Himachal Pradesh numbers suggest that mature and geographically challenging circles may not always follow the same growth pattern.
Mature Markets Present Different Challenges
The broader analytical takeaway from the TRAI data is that India’s telecom market is increasingly becoming segmented between high-growth expansion circles and mature retention-focused circles.
In fast-growing markets, operators can still gain users through wider coverage expansion, aggressive pricing, and fresh customer acquisition. But in mature circles such as Kerala, where telecom penetration is already high, growth increasingly depends on retaining premium users and maintaining strong network experience.
This is where the competition dynamics become more complex.
|Circle
|Jio Net Subscriber Loss TRAI April 2026 Data
|Kerala
|-21,527
|Himachal Pradesh
|-12,677
Airtel’s gains in Kerala during the same month indicate that the battle in premium and mature markets may increasingly revolve around network perception, indoor coverage, enterprise connectivity, and customer experience rather than only pricing.
At the same time, the losses for Jio remain relatively small when viewed against its national scale. The combined decline from Kerala and Himachal Pradesh represents only a small fraction of its overall monthly additions. As a result, the numbers do not signal a nationwide slowdown for the operator.
Also Read: Jio Defends 5G Network Slicing in Submission to DoT
Still, the TRAI April 2026 data offers an interesting insight into how India’s telecom market is evolving. Even the country’s largest telecom operator is not immune to localised subscriber pressure in mature and highly competitive circles. As the industry moves deeper into the 5G era, regional market dynamics, premium user retention, and network quality perception could become increasingly important factors shaping subscriber growth trajectories across India.
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FAQs
How many subscribers did Jio lose in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh?
According to TRAI April 2026 subscriber data, Reliance Jio lost 21,527 subscribers in Kerala and 12,677 subscribers in Himachal Pradesh.
Did Jio still add subscribers nationally in April 2026?
Yes. Despite losses in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, Jio added nearly 2.94 million wireless subscribers across India in April 2026.
Why is Kerala considered a difficult telecom market?
Kerala is a mature and highly competitive telecom market with high smartphone usage, strong fibre broadband penetration, and intense competition between Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea.
Which circles saw the highest subscriber additions for Jio?
Jio recorded strong subscriber additions in circles such as Uttar Pradesh East, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra and Goa.
What does the TRAI April 2026 data indicate about Jio’s growth?
The TRAI data suggests that while Jio continues to expand strongly at the national level, some mature and competitive circles like Kerala and Himachal Pradesh are showing signs of regional subscriber pressure.