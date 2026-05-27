Reliance Jio continued to add subscribers at a strong pace nationally in April 2026, adding nearly 2.94 million wireless users according to the latest TRAI data. However, beneath the overall growth story, the numbers also revealed selective regional weakness for the operator.

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Key Highlights Jio lost 21,527 subscribers in Kerala in April 2026

Jio also lost 12,677 subscribers in Himachal Pradesh

These were the only two circles where Jio reported subscriber decline

Jio still added around 2.94 million wireless subscribers nationally

Kerala remains one of India’s most competitive telecom markets

Airtel gained subscribers in Kerala during the same period

Reliance Jio lost subscribers in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh during the month, making them the only two circles where the company saw negative additions while the losses are relatively small compared to Jio’s nationwide scale, the development stands out because both circles represent mature and highly competitive telecom markets where retaining users can be more challenging.

Kerala and Himachal Pradesh Emerge as Weak Spots

According to the TRAI subscriber data for April 2026, Reliance Jio lost around 21,527 subscribers in Kerala and another 12,677 subscribers in Himachal Pradesh. Combined, the losses crossed 34,000 subscribers during the month.

Also Read: Airtel Tops April 2026 Wireless Subscriber Gains, Jio Follows Closely: TRAI Report

Kerala accounted for the bigger decline and continues to remain one of the more difficult circles for Jio despite its national leadership position. The Kerala telecom market has traditionally been highly competitive with strong presence from Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.

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