Xiaomi Average Selling Price of Phones Go Up 8.2% Over a Year

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone maker, has seen the average selling price (ASP) of its smartphones go up significantly in the global market. The phone business of the company has made a steady progress over the last year. The revenue of Xiaomi’s smartphone reached Rs 62,374.4 crore in the first quarter of 2026. The company shipped over 33.8 million units globally.

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Key Highlights Xiaomi reported strong smartphone business growth in Q1 2026, with revenue reaching Rs 62,374.4 crore globally.

Xiaomi shipped more than 33.8 million smartphones worldwide during the quarter and maintained a top-three global smartphone ranking for the 23rd consecutive quarter.

The company’s smartphone average selling price (ASP) increased by 8.2% year-over-year to a record Rs 18,444.8, driven by growing demand for premium smartphones.

Premium smartphones priced above Rs 42,240 accounted for 23.5% of Xiaomi’s total smartphone shipments in mainland China during Q1 2026.

Beyond smartphones, Xiaomi also saw strong growth in its AIoT products, tablets, lifestyle devices, and electric vehicle business including the Xiaomi SU7 and Xiaomi YU7 series.

As per Omdia, Xiaomi’s global smartphone shipments ranked in the top three for the 23rd consecutive quarter. The smartphone shipments from the Xiaomi Group was also in the top three in over 47 countries and regions globally.

One of the best things which Xiaomi noticed during this period was the rising ASP of smartphones. The company said that its global smartphone ASP increased by 8.2% year-over-year (YoY) to a record high of Rs 18,444.8. This has largely been due to a rise in demand for premium phones globally. In the first quarter of 2026, premium phones (retail price at Rs 42,240 or more), accounted for 23.5% of Xiaomi Group’s total smartphone units sold in the Chinese mainland.

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