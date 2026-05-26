Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its 5G services to 16 additional cities in Gujarat, taking its total 5G footprint in the state to 20 cities. The latest rollout comes after the company’s earlier launches in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

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Key Highlights Vi’s 5G footprint in Gujarat has expanded from four to 20 cities.

Newly added cities include Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Silvassa.

The expansion focuses on industrial hubs and emerging urban clusters.

Naveen Singhvi said the rollout prioritises high-demand data consumption markets.

Vi announced the latest expansion through its official X account on May 26.

16 New Cities Added to Vi’s 5G Footprint

The newly added 5G cities include Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Morbi, Surendranagar, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Nadiad, Anand, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Navsari, Vapi, Daman and Silvassa. The company said the expansion is focused on industrial corridors, high data consumption centres and emerging urban clusters across the state.

Focus on Industrial and High Data Consumption Hubs

“To expand its 5G services, Vi has been prioritising key markets, including industrial corridors, high data consumption centres and emerging urban clusters. With these launches, Vi is aiming to cover a mix of key growth markets including Jamnagar, a major industrial hub; Vapi, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Surendranagar and Nadiad, key industrial centres; Bhuj and Gandhidham – important commercial and port-linked hubs; Anand, an important commercial and educational centre; Daman and Silvassa, key manufacturing and tourism-driven regions as well as key administrative, industrial, and commercial hubs – Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Morbi, Navsari, and Mehsana witnessing significant data consumption,” the official release dated May 22, 2026 said.