BSNL Spark FTTH Plan Offers Broadband at Rs 399 per Month

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a value-focused fiber broadband package under its “BSNL Spark” portfolio, aimed at attracting home internet users with an affordable high-speed connectivity solution. The BSNL FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) plan is priced at an introductory rate of Rs 399 per month for the first 12 months. After the promotional period ends, beginning from the 13th month, the tariff will revert to the regular monthly charge of Rs 449, according to the company.

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BharatFibre Service Powered by GPON Technology

BharatFibre is BSNL’s flagship FTTH service that delivers high-speed internet connectivity. According to BSNL, the FTTH service uses GPON-based fiber technology, ensuring high reliability and delivering very high download and upload speeds for multiple users simultaneously.

BSNL Spark FTTH Plan

Under the plan, subscribers will receive up to 50 Mbps internet speed along with 3,300 GB of high-speed monthly data usage. The package also includes unlimited voice calling to any network and access to BSNL Secure Pro for enhanced digital protection.

BSNL Targets Home Broadband Users

BSNL has positioned the “Spark” plan as a value-focused broadband solution designed for seamless streaming, faster downloads and uninterrupted online connectivity for households. The company is also promoting IFTV support with access to more than 500 free-to-air channels.

Customers can book the connection through BSNL’s WhatsApp service at 1800 4444. The offer is being marketed with the tagline “Full Speed, Full Fayda,” underscoring the operator’s focus on affordability and bundled digital services in the competitive broadband segment.