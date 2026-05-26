Prime Minister Modi’s Vision Is To Connect Every Village, No Matter How Remote: MoS Communications

Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has said that the transformation of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) represents one of the most significant public sector turnarounds in recent years, driven by structured reforms and infrastructure modernisation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview to DD India, he described the ongoing revival as both challenging and deeply satisfying, according to an official release from the Ministry of Communications dated May 25, 2026.

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Structural Reforms and Private-Sector Discipline Drive Recovery

The Minister noted that long-pending structural issues, including workplace culture, deteriorating tower infrastructure, and outdated systems, were systematically addressed. He said the turnaround has been guided by a disciplined, outcome-oriented approach that borrowed from private-sector practices.

“BSNL, once a struggling public sector enterprise, is scripting an impressive revival story under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emerging as a key driver of digital inclusion and national development in just two years. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, described the transformation as both challenging and deeply satisfying. He highlighted the fixing of problem areas such as culture of work, the condition of towers, outdated infrastructure brought about this change.

Pemmasani added, “We approached the revival with systematic rigour and private-sector discipline. The results are now visible like stronger finances, indigenous technology, and connectivity reaching India’s remotest corners.”

Highlighting BSNL’s financial recovery, he said the organisation’s revenue has risen from Rs 21,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore, marking an increase of 20–25 percent in two years. More notably, EBITDA improved from Rs50 crore to nearly Rs 7,000 crore, indicating significant gains in operational efficiency.

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