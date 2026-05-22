“Tired of jumping between apps just to recharge your number? BSNL just fixed that,” the company said in its post announcing the rollout.
According to BSNL, the new payment integration allows users to complete recharge transactions directly inside the BSNL Selfcare App without external redirects. The operator said this would help create a more frictionless and convenient payment journey for customers.
The move is aimed at improving the overall user experience around mobile recharges and bill payments while keeping the payment process entirely within BSNL’s own application ecosystem.
Powered by BHIM and UPI Infrastructure
BSNL Pay has been launched in partnership with BHIM and uses UPI infrastructure for payments. Images shared during the launch event also showed the presence of NPCI and Bank of Baroda branding alongside BSNL Pay.
The operator said the platform supports features such as AutoPay, UPI Lite and recurring recharge capabilities. These additions are expected to make repeat recharge transactions easier for users who regularly renew prepaid plans or pay monthly bills.
The inclusion of recurring recharge functionality could be especially useful for users who want uninterrupted service without manually recharging every month. AutoPay support may help automate recharge renewals directly within the app itself.
UPI Lite support is another notable addition as it is designed to simplify smaller-value digital transactions and improve payment convenience.
Focus on a More Integrated App Experience
Traditionally, telecom apps redirect users to external UPI applications or banking apps during payment processing. BSNL Pay changes that flow by enabling native payment support directly within the BSNL Selfcare App.
This approach reflects a growing industry focus on making telecom applications more integrated and user friendly. Instead of functioning only as recharge portals, telecom selfcare apps are increasingly becoming digital platforms where users expect account management, payments and support services to happen in one place.
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By reducing app switching during transactions, BSNL appears to be trying to improve convenience and reduce friction for customers using its digital platforms.
BSNL Expanding Digital Consumer Touchpoints
The launch also comes as BSNL continues strengthening its digital-facing consumer platforms alongside broader service improvements. Over the past few years, telecom operators across India have increasingly focused on improving app experiences, digital payments and selfcare ecosystems as more users shift towards app-based service management.
BSNL Pay adds another layer to that strategy by integrating payment functionality directly into the operator’s ecosystem rather than depending entirely on external applications for transaction completion.
Also Read: BSNL Recharge Plans Offering 70–80 Days Validity for Prepaid Users: May 2026 Edition
The company said the feature is intended to provide a “truly frictionless, convenient & quicker payment journey” for users inside the BSNL Selfcare App.
While the current rollout is focused on recharge and bill payments, the launch also signals BSNL’s broader push towards building a more seamless digital experience around its telecom services.
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FAQs
What is BSNL Pay?
BSNL Pay is a new payment feature launched by BSNL inside the BSNL Selfcare App. It is powered by BHIM and allows users to make recharge and bill payments directly within the app.
Does BSNL Pay require third-party payment apps?
No. BSNL said users can complete recharge payments directly inside the BSNL Selfcare App without redirects to third-party payment applications.
Which payment features are supported in BSNL Pay?
BSNL Pay supports features such as AutoPay, UPI Lite and recurring recharges.
What is the benefit of BSNL Pay for users?
According to BSNL, the feature is designed to provide a more seamless, convenient and quicker payment experience for recharge and bill payments.
Which app supports BSNL Pay?
BSNL Pay is integrated into the BSNL Selfcare App.