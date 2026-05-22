BSNL has introduced a new digital payment experience called BSNL Pay, powered by BHIM, allowing users to make recharge and bill payments directly inside the BSNL Selfcare App without getting redirected to third-party payment applications. The announcement was shared by BSNL India through its official X handle, where the operator positioned the feature as a faster and more seamless payment solution for customers.

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Key Highlights BSNL has launched BSNL Pay powered by BHIM inside the BSNL Selfcare App

Users can recharge and make payments without redirects to third-party apps

BSNL says the platform offers a frictionless and quicker payment journey

BSNL Pay supports AutoPay, UPI Lite and recurring recharge features

The solution is integrated directly within the BSNL Selfcare ecosystem

BSNL Wants to Simplify Recharge Payments

In its social media post, BSNL highlighted a common issue faced by many users during online recharges – constantly switching between applications to complete payments.

“Tired of jumping between apps just to recharge your number? BSNL just fixed that,” the company said in its post announcing the rollout.

According to BSNL, the new payment integration allows users to complete recharge transactions directly inside the BSNL Selfcare App without external redirects. The operator said this would help create a more frictionless and convenient payment journey for customers.

Also Read: BSNL Pay Coming Soon Powered by UPI

The move is aimed at improving the overall user experience around mobile recharges and bill payments while keeping the payment process entirely within BSNL’s own application ecosystem.

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