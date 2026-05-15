BSNL Kavach: How to Recharge Phone Without Sharing Mobile Number

People in India, especially women in rural India who don’t recharge online have to give out their actual mobile numbers to retailers for recharge. This creates a saffety issue for the customer. To address this safety issue, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) launched BSNL Kavach. This is a recharge without sharing mobile number feature laaunched by BSNL.

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BSNL Kavach Latest News May 2026

BSNL Kavach basically offers a virtual number for recharge. This virtual number is very simple to generate and offers an added layer of protection to people, especially women in India from giving out their actual mobile numbers to offline retailers offering recharge services.

This service was announced on the International Women’s Day 2026 by BSNL.

How to Activate BSNL Kavach: Step-by-Step Guide

To activate BSNL Kavach using the BSNL Self Care mobile app, follow these steps:

  1. Open the BSNL Self Care app on your smartphone and log-in through your BSNL number.
  2. On the homepage of the app, tap on the Kavach/Privacy Shield banner/icon.
  3. Click on “Generate Virtual Number” option.
  4. You will get an SMS on your registered mobile number with a temporary alias number that you can give out to the retailer for recharging your actual SIM card.
  5. When the retailer will rechage your temporary alias or virtual number, your actual SIM card or mobile number will be recharged.

Alternately, you can also activate BSNL Kavach using a USSD code. To do that, follow these steps:

  1. Dual *150# from your registered BSNL mobile number.

Lastly, you can also use the SMS feature on your phone to activate BSNL Kavach and get a temporary recharge number. Here’s how you can do that:

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  1. Send an SMS with the keyword Kavach to 51500.
  2. You will get a reply with a temporary ID valid for the next 24 hours or until the first recharge is made.

This is a free of cost service from BSNL. The temporary number will expire in 24 hours or until the first recharge is made. You will need to generate this number again when you want to recharge next with an alias or virtual number using BSNL Kavach. Note that the best and the fastest way to do it is using the SMS feature on your phone.

With this, you get offline recharge privacy from BSNL.

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