Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ 5G in India. It is a premium phone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme. Of course, this will give you power. However, there’s a lot more that is packed inside the device which can enhance your phone usage expereince. Firstly, the device will come in different stylish colours, including Pantone Zinfadel with Satin Luxe Finish, Pantone Chicory Coffee with Sculpted Wood finish, and Pantone Stormy Sea with Twill inspired finish. The device will go on sale in India soon, so let’s tak a look at the price and specifications of the phone.

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Key Highlights Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ 5G in India at a launch price of Rs 47,999.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset.

It features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness.

The device packs a large 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

A 50MP triple-camera system and 50MP selfie camera are among its key highlights

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ 5G Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ 5G will come in India for a launch price of Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Note that there is a single memory variant only for the device. With the bank cashback offer, you will be able to get Rs 3,000 further discount on the phone.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ 5G Specifications in India

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate and 5200nits of peak brightness along with Super HD resolution. the touch sampling rate of the display is 360Hz, which is good. There’s also support for Water Touch on the display of the pbone. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme, and it packs up to 256GB of internal storage, which is UFS 4.1 and 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

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