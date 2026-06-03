Vodafone Idea Shares in Focus: Up More than 30% in a Month

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has had a few good weeks in the markets. The telco has not only added new customers for consecutive months (source – TRAI), but has also been able to raise funds. The funds came via a promoter entity, which shows that there is plenty of confidence within the organisation internally on the business turn around. Further, Vodafone Idea has received major relief in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues payments, which will reduce the cash outflow stress on the company for the next decade.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea shares have gained about 35% in the past month.

The stock has risen over 100% in the last year.

The company recently received relief on AGR payment obligations, easing financial pressure.

Promoter funding from the Aditya Birla Group has boosted investor confidence.

Vi continues to expand both 4G and 5G networks across India.

Vodafone Idea Shares Go Up

Following all this development, the telco’s shares have gone up in value by about 35% in a month. The current trading price of Vodafone Idea share is Rs 14.24. In a year, this has gone up by 111%.

Vodafone Idea is currently trying to raise more funds from the market via debt. There could be more equity infusion in the future. However, for debt infusion, the banks are taking their sweet time to ensure that further exposure to the telco doesn’t land them in a bad position. The Aditya Birla Group has invested money in the telco, showcasing confidence that they believe in its turn around.

Vodafone Idea is rapidly expanding network infrastructure in the country. The telco is rolling out 4G across India, and now the focus is also on 5G. Much recently, the 5G rollout by Vi was announced was several cities in Gujarat, and other states. Vi is also planning to rollout 5G in Chhattisgarh in the coming days.

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