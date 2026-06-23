Bharti Airtel appears to have launched a new rewards initiative called Airtel Insider, offering additional digital and lifestyle benefits to eligible customers through the Airtel self-care app. The program was recently spotted in the Rewards & OTTs section of the Airtel app, where users can browse and claim partner offers available to them.

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Key Highlights Airtel Insider program spotted in the Airtel self-care app.

3 months of LinkedIn Premium worth Rs 2,997 available for eligible users.

2 months of EazyDiner Prime worth Rs 850 available for eligible users.

Benefits can be claimed directly from the Airtel app.

Program was visible for prepaid customers at the time of checking.

The Airtel Insider section is positioned as a hub for special offers for Airtel users, bringing together subscription and membership benefits from third-party partners.

One of the key benefits currently visible is LinkedIn Premium for 3 months, shown as a benefit worth Rs 2,997. LinkedIn Premium offers access to professional networking tools, applicant insights, profile visibility features, InMail credits, and LinkedIn Learning content.

Alongside LinkedIn Premium, Airtel is also offering EazyDiner Prime for 2 months, with the benefit displayed as being worth Rs 850. EazyDiner Prime provides access to dining privileges, discounts, and special offers across participating restaurants.

The Airtel Insider page also includes a dedicated Claimed Benefits section where users can track rewards they have already activated.

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At the time of checking, the Airtel Insider section was visible in the Airtel self-care application for prepaid customers. However, Bharti Airtel has not yet made a formal announcement detailing the full scope of the program, eligibility requirements, or whether the benefits will be available to all subscribers.