OPPO India has increased the price of its phones for the third time in less than a month. This is a move to maintain margins by the Chinese tech maker. OPPO is not the only brand to be raising prices for its phones and other electronics. Due to a chip shortage in the global market, and the memory costs going up steeply, every brand has been affected. The global supply has been constrained due to a high demand for chips from the AI (artificial intelligence) data center companies, and then shipping and logistics have been affected due to the geopolitical tensions in the west. This has led to OPPO increasing the price of some of its phones from June 22, 2026. This is the third time the company is doing this in less than a month, which makes us beg the question, when will it stop and where will it stop?

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Some of the devices, which have seen a price increase in particular are OPPO A6, OPPO A6 Pro, and OPPO F33 5G. The price adjustments range between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000, and in percentage terms, this is close to about 10% for some devices. Consumers need to pay more because the brands have to pay more.

The OPPO F33 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage saw the price going up by Rs 3,000. This is a major increase from Rs 31,999 to Rs 34,999. OPPO has also adjusted the price of its flagship OPPO Find X9 series as well. For the flagship phone series, the company increased the price by almost Rs 10,000. This is also a steep increase, and notes that the devices in general are going to get more expensive for the consumers. As we mentioned, it is not just OPPO, but also other brands which have had to increase the price of their phones. Some brands such as Nothing have cancelled their affordable launches for 2026 due to rising prices of components.