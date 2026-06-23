OnePlus is Working on a Super Powerful Compact Phone

Amid the cancellation rumours of the OnePlus 15s, a new development has surfaced which suggests Chinese tech maker OnePlus will soon launch a new powerful compact phone. The company launched the OnePlus 15T in China, and is now unlikely to bring it to India. However, in the China market, the device seems to be attracting buyers, and hence, the company is now working on the successor of the phone. If you have not guessed it yet, we are talking about the OnePlus 16T. This will be yet another compact device, powered by a flagship chip, and bring a powerful experience into the hands of the users. The major difference between a T series phone and regular number series phone from OnePlus is that there is a difference in camera performance. With the earlier models, the difference appeared larger because of the flagships carrying the Hasselblad branding, but that is no more in place.

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A popular tech tipster, Digital Chat Station (DCS), has hinted that OnePlus is working on a new compact phone for the China market. This launch will of course be after the arrival of OnePlus 16. The OnePlus 16T is said to carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. It will be a powerful processor with a definite focus on the artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

OnePlus 15T has a 6.3-inch screen, which isn’t the most compact phone you will find in the market, however, it will definitely be way more handy than most of the flagships today which are sized at 6.8-inches on average. OnePlus will focus on the China market only with this device. For India, the s series may stop for the time being.