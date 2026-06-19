OnePlus 15R Gets a New Variant in India

OnePlus 15R is now available in India in a new memory variant, and it is an interesting move. We are calling it interesting because the memory costs are growing in India rapidly. Thus, at a time like this, OnePlus 15R is available in India with higher RAM. The phone is now available in three memory variants, and the latest variant comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. OnePlus 15R recently got a price hike of Rs 7000. Let’s take a look at the price of the new variant and the older variants.

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Key Highlights OnePlus 15R is now available in India with a new 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

The new top-end variant is priced at Rs 61,999.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

OnePlus 15R packs a 7400mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

The device recently received a Rs 7,000 price hike amid rising memory costs.

OnePlus 15R Price in India for the New Variant

OnePlus 15R has launched in a new memory variant of 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage for Rs 61,999. The other two variants are 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 54,999 and 12GB + 512GB priced at Rs 59,999. There is no difference in specifications. If you were looking for more RAM, then this is the variant you can go for. However, at this price range, we would also suggest the OnePlus 13s in India. Alternatively, you could go for the older flagships such as OnePlus 13, OnePlus 12 with a higher memory if available near you or online through a trustworthy platform.