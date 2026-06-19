Airtel Brings Rs 798 Plan for 40 Days Only

Bharti Airtel has added a new prepaid plan to its portfolio, and it is the same as Jio’s. The Airtel plan is priced at Rs 798, just like Jio, and is targeted at customers looking to get access to ZEE5 for watching the FIFA World Cup 2026. This is a data pack meant to offer data as well as OTT benefit to the consumers. Since this is a data pack, users do not get any service validity.

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Key Highlights Airtel has launched a new Rs 798 prepaid data pack with ZEE5 subscription benefits.

The plan offers 1GB daily data for 40 days, totaling 40GB of data.

Users get a 90-day ZEE5 subscription to stream FIFA World Cup 2026 matches.

The pack does not include service validity and works as an add-on data pack.

Airtel's Rs 798 plan mirrors a similar offering available from Jio.

Airtel Rs 798 Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 798 plan offers 40 days of validity. The validity may look short, but it is still decent given the benefits. The benefit is 1GB of daily data, for 40 days. This means a total of 40GB of data, on top of the data your base plan provides. Then, you also get access to ZEE5 for streaming the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The ZEE5 subscription bundled with the plan is for 90 days. This is specially brought by the telecom operators to offer ZEE5 access for FIFA World Cup 2026 only. The tournament is already underway. People interested in watching it can buy the access directly from the ZEE5 platform. However, if you want to be smarter and get some data alongside, then go for the plans offered by the Indian telecom operators. Apart from Airtel, as mentioned above, Jio is also offering a similar plan to the consumers.