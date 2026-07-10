Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced

Vivo is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India. This new smartphone will be called the Vivo T5 Lite 5G. The launch will take place on July 16, 2026. This will be a new 5G phone from the company in the Indian market. Along with the launch date, some key details around the phone have been revealed. Firstly, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G will be sold in India via Flipkart. Then, the device has been teased to come in two colour variants. Along with this, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 6500mAh battery. The T5 Lite 5G will be the successor to the Vivo T4 Lite, which launched in India last year.

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Vivo T5 Lite 5G Battery Details

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G will feature a 6500mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging. This is a notable upgrade over the 6000mAh battery which was packed inside the T4 Lite. Further, the previous gen had support for 14W fast-charging only. So this is faster. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G will come with 120Hz refresh rate display, 1200nits of peak brightness, and it is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The device will feature a military-grade durability. Further, it will have IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G will come running on Vivo’s OriginOS 6 out of the box. It is based on Android 16. This will mean you will get access to features such as AI Creation, AI Transcript Assist, AI Documents, and Private Space. The landing page for the phone has gone live on both Vivo India’s website as well as on Flipkart. More details around the device will come on July 11, 2026. To recall, the Vivo T4 Lite was launched in India for Rs 9,999. Now it will be interesting to see how much the Vivo T5 Lite will cost in the country.