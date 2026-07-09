Redmi Note 17 Launch Date, Battery Details Out

Xiaomi has confirmed some key details around the Redmi Note 17 series which is all set to launch soon. The launch date has also been revealed by the brand. The Redmi Note 17 series will one to look out for. It will have multiple phones, and now, it is confirmed to feature a super large battery as well. Firstly, note that the launch is currently only for China. However, like every year, we do expect the device to make it outside of China as well, to the Indian market. The Redmi Note 17 series is all confirmed to launch in China on July 14, 2026. Here’s what you need to know about the phone.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Charging Details

Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the battery and charging details of the Redmi Note 17 Pro. It is now confirmed that the Redmi Note 17 Pro will feature a 9000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. Along with this, the device is confirmed to support 22.5W wired reverse charging.

Further, Xiaomi has announced a complimentary five-year battery upgrade program for people who purchase the device during its first sale. This is good value deal for the customers who are getting their hands on the phone early on. If the battery health of the device drops below 80% within the first four years, then there will be a free battery replacement for the device. In case the battery health goes under 80% in the fifth year, then Xiaomi is saying that it will replace the battery with a new higher capacity 10000mAh battery instead of another 9000mAh capacity battery. This is provided the service terms are met.