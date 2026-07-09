Moto G77 Power 5G vs OnePlus N6: You Must Know This

The Moto G77 Power 5G was recently launched in India, offering up to 8GB of RAM, a faster MediaTek chipset, and a larger battery. OnePlus also launched the new OnePlus N6 5G, offering military-grade protection with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. Here we provide a detailed comparison between these two mid-range beasts.
In terms of design, the G77 Power features a premium leather finish on the rear, with a square bump in the top-left corner housing the rear cameras.
The phone has a sleek, matte finish. The OnePlus N6, on the other hand, comes with a signature OnePlus Nord design inspired by the latest OnePlus flagship models.
It features a dual-camera housed in a square bump on the top-left side, and the phone has a glossy finish.
Lenovo-owned Motorola claims its Moto G77 Power is officially IP64-rated. OnePlus confirmed its N6 5G offers IP65 water and dust resistance out of the box.
Display
On the display front, the Moto G77 Power 5G sports a 6.72-inch FULL HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate.
The OnePlus N6 5G takes an edge with its slightly larger 6.8-inch LCD panel, which supports a 144Hz refresh rate.
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Chipset, RAM, and Storage
Under the hood, the G77 Power comes with a 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDRX RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
On the other hand, the OnePlus N6 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6360 Apex SoC, another 6nm based octa-core chipset.
OnePlus has not revealed any specific details about the storage and RAM type, but for the price, it should be mostly an LPDDR4X RAM coupled with UFS 2.2 storage/
On paper, the Dimensity 6400 has achieved AnTuTu scores ranging from 540,000 to 570,000 points, whereas the Dimensity 6360 Apex SoC has achieved scores ranging from 530,000 to 615,000 points.
Camera
Moto G77 Power on the rear offers a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a dedicated 2-in-1 light sensor just beneath the flash. On the front, we get a 32MP selfie shooter onboard.
N6 5G by OnePlus also offers a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor coupled with a 2MP Macro sensor, and on the front, you get an 8MP selfie shooter. In the camera department, Moto G77 Power outperforms the OnePlus N6 5G.
Battery and Charging
Both phones offer pretty good battery life, with the latest G77 Power coming with a 7,000mAh battery, 30W charging support, and 6W reverse charging.
On the other hand, the OnePlus N6 comes with an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.
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Software Comparison
Both phones offer a bloatware-free, clean UI. The Moto G77 Power runs the latest Hello UI on Android 16 and promises one major Android upgrade with 3 years of security patch updates.
The OnePlus N6 5G runs Oxygen OS 16.0 on Android 16. OnePlus promises 2 years of OS upgrades with 3 years of security patch upgrades.
Moto G77 Power 5G vs OnePlus N6 5G – Price Comparison
Moto G77 Power 5G sells for Rs 25,999 in the 8GB/128GB configuration, the only option. As part of the introductory offer, Motorola offers an instant Rs 2,000 discount with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards. Customers can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000.
OnePlus N6 5G is available in two configurations: 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB, priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively. OnePlus is also running introductory offers where customers using selected banks, including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IndusInd Bank, can get an instant Rs 2,000 off.
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FAQs
Which is better: Moto G77 Power 5G or OnePlus N6 5G?
Both phones target the mid-range segment but excel in different areas. The Moto G77 Power 5G offers better cameras and a cleaner Android experience. The OnePlus N6 5G stands out for its larger battery, faster charging, and higher-refresh-rate display.
Which phone has the better display?
The OnePlus N6 5G has a larger 6.8-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Moto G77 Power 5G offers a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Which phone has the better camera?
The Moto G77 Power 5G leads with a 50MP Sony main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. The OnePlus N6 5G has a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and an 8MP front camera.
Which phone supports faster charging?
The OnePlus N6 5G supports 45W wired fast charging, and the Moto G77 Power 5G supports 30W fast charging plus 6W reverse charging.
Which phone offers better software support: Moto G77 Power 5G or OnePlus N6 5G?
The OnePlus N6 5G promises two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates. The Moto G77 Power 5G offers one Android OS upgrade and the same three years of security updates.