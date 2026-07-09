Moto G77 Power 5G vs OnePlus N6: You Must Know This

The Moto G77 Power 5G was recently launched in India, offering up to 8GB of RAM, a faster MediaTek chipset, and a larger battery. OnePlus also launched the new OnePlus N6 5G, offering military-grade protection with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. Here we provide a detailed comparison between these two mid-range beasts.

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Key Highlights The Moto G77 Power 5G has a 50MP Sony primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front camera. This makes it more attractive for users who prioritize photography and selfies.

The OnePlus N6 5G has an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and a 6.8-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. These features make it ideal for gamers and heavy users.

Both smartphones ship with Android 16, support clean software experiences, and offer competitive introductory pricing. Your choice ultimately depends on whether you value cameras or battery life more.

Also Read: Moto Pad 70 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Moto G77 Power 5G vs OnePlus N6 5G – Ultimate Comparison

Motorola G77 Power 5G was recently launched on July 8, 2026. OnePlus’s N6 5G was launched on June 30, 2026. The two smartphone launches are just 8 days apart.

In terms of design, the G77 Power features a premium leather finish on the rear, with a square bump in the top-left corner housing the rear cameras.

The phone has a sleek, matte finish. The OnePlus N6, on the other hand, comes with a signature OnePlus Nord design inspired by the latest OnePlus flagship models.

It features a dual-camera housed in a square bump on the top-left side, and the phone has a glossy finish.