Moto Pad 70 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Motorola has just launched the Moto Pad 70 Pro in India. Moto Pad 70 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The tablet comes with a large 10200mAh battery. Well it is not too large considering it is a tablet, but it is decent sized. There is a single rear camera sensor, and there is also fast-charging support (wired). The Moto Pad 60 Pro comes with an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling. There’s a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Moto Pad 70 Pro in India.

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Moto Pad 70 Pro Price in India

The Moto Pad 70 Pro will be available in two memory configurations – 8GB + 128BG for Rs 36,999 and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 39,999. Motorola’s snap-on keyboard is available at Rs 45,999, which will be separately sold at Rs 5,999. There’s a Rs 4000 discount for customers with the ICICI Bank cards. The new Motorola tablet will be available in India from July 4, 2026, via Flipkart, at the Motorola India online store. Moto Pad 70 Pro is offered in a single Pantone Titan colourway.

Moto Pad 70 Pro Specifications in India

Motorola Pad 70 Pro comes with a 13-inch 3.5K LCD touchscreen offering up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits of peak brightness, and there’s also the Moto Pen Pro bundled. It will get Android OS upgrades till Android 18, along with four years of security updates. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s a 13MP camera at the back and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. There are four JBL tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos and a dual-microphone setup in the tablet. The Moto Pad 70 Pro has a 10200mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. There is also Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 support on the tablet.