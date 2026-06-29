Vodafone Idea Lost Rural Mobile Users in May as Airtel and Jio Gained: TRAI

Vodafone Idea (Vi) added mobile subscribers in May 2026, but its rural subscriber base declined during the month, according to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Vi’s wireless mobile subscriber base increased from 198,538,052 at the end of April 2026 to 198,659,341 at the end of May 2026. The operator added 121,289 mobile subscribers during the month.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea added mobile subscribers in May 2026, but its rural wireless mobile subscriber base declined, according to TRAI.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio both added rural mobile subscribers during the month as India's rural wireless mobile market expanded.

Vodafone Idea added 121,289 mobile subscribers overall, while Airtel and Jio added 2.93 million and 2.15 million subscribers, respectively.

However, Vi’s rural wireless mobile subscriber base declined from 93,227,734 in April to 93,080,793 in May. This means the operator lost 146,941 rural mobile subscribers during the month. Vi’s overall subscriber growth was supported by urban additions, which offset the rural decline.

Bharti Airtel and Jio Added Rural Mobile Subscribers

The rural decline becomes more notable because India’s overall rural wireless mobile subscriber base increased during the same period. TRAI data shows that the country’s rural wireless mobile subscriber base increased from 541,604,702 in April to 542,364,445 in May 2026. Bharti Airtel’s rural wireless mobile subscriber base increased from 199,034,647 to 200,599,944, adding 1,565,297 rural subscribers during the month.

Reliance Jio’s rural wireless mobile subscriber base also increased from 218,517,584 to 218,802,413, adding 284,829 subscribers. This means Vodafone Idea lost rural subscribers in a month when the overall rural mobile market expanded and both Airtel and Jio added rural users. However, TRAI’s data does not indicate whether Vodafone Idea’s lost subscribers moved to Airtel, Jio or any other telecom operator.