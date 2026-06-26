Vodafone Idea Adds Free Spotify Premium for Select Customers

Vodafone Idea (Vi), has announced something pretty major. This is a good thing for the consumers also. The telco is now offering free Spotify Premium subscription to the users. Free Spotify Premium is definitely a good value for the users. For the unaware, Spotify is a globally popular music streaming platform which allows users to listen to music on the go. However, the free version of the application requires users to hear ads all the time. But now anymore. With the Premium subscription, users can bypass ads, and also download music for offline hearing. Now, Vodafone Idea will offer this subscription for free to select of its mobile customers. For students, Spotify Premium costs Rs 69 per month, and for adults, it costs Rs 139 per month. So what has Vodafone Idea said and who are these customers who will get it for free? Let’s find out.

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Vodafone Idea to Offer Free Spotify Premium to these Mobile Customers

Vodafone Idea has confirmed that now its postpaid mobile consumers will start getting Spotify Premium at no additional cost. This is first such partnership of Spotify with an Indian telecom operator. Jio and Airtel also bundle music streaming subscriptions (the premium ones). Jio bundles JioSaavn Pro while Airtel offers Apple Music to the users. These subscriptions are great for the consumers.

With Spotify Premium, users get to go ahead with offline downloads, and they also get access to high-quality audio streaming. All the postpaid plans from Vodafone Idea will offer this subscription to the users. Vi postpaid plans start from Rs 451 per month, and even this plan will bundle free Spotify for users.