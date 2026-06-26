Vodafone Idea Loses Active Users Yet Again in May 2026

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest Indian telecom operator, has lost active or VLR customers yet again in May 2026. The telecom operator saw its active user base declining from 169.27 million in April 2026 to 167.69 million in May 2026. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have added active users. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) also actually lost users here. Jio and Airtel saw their active user base grow from 492.46 million and 479.51 million in April 2026 to 495.56 million and 480.33 million in May 2026, respectively. BSNL saw its active user base decline from 52.03 million to 51.90 million month-over-month.

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Vodafone Idea Active Users is Declining Over Time

Vodafone Idea is trying to make a comeback, however, it is losing the most important kind of customers – the active ones. Jio and Airtel are the only ones who are actively growing their overall customer base, along with the active users. Vodafone Idea is trying to get more money from the investors and the banks. However, this will definitely not help.

Yes, Vodafone Idea has been growing its overall user base. But is that enough? Not really. Firstly, the growth of the overall customer base is too slow to make any material impact on the business. However, at a faster rate than that, the telco is losing active users. It is true that Vi has seen an increase in the average revenue per user (ARPU), but things are still not where they should be. This will definitely become a roadblock when it comes to the telco trying to raise money through investments.