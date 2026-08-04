OPPO F35 India Launch Timeline Tipped

OPPO F35 series is coming soon to India. The India launch timeline has been tipped. The details and specifications have not been officially tipped about the series. The brand, has in fact, never even teased the launch. The development has been shared through a leak. According to the social media tipster GadgetsData on X, the OPPO F35 series could launch somewhere at the end of August or September 2026 in India. The launch is reportedly being targeted before the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale events.

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OPPO Find X9s Pro Could Launch Soon in India

OPPO Find X9s Pro could also launch soon in India. But again, the brand has not teased this. Neither of the devices have been spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) yet. In the OPPO F33 series, there were two phones including the OPPO F33 Pro 5G and OPPO F33 5G. The OPPO F33 Pro 5G was launched in India for Rs 37,999 while the OPPO F33 5G launched for Rs 31,999.

The OPPO F33 5G series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 SoC and it carries the following IP ratings – IP66, IP68, and IP69, for dust and water resistance. OPPO Find X9s Pro has already launched in China. If it makes it to India, then the specifications should be the same. In China, the Find X9s Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. There is also a big 7025mAh battery inside the phone.

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The new launch could happen in the coming weeks and months. This would be likely to capitalise on the upcoming festive sale season. If the launches are really this close from us, then the brand should start teasing the products very soon officially. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the upcoming smartphone launches in India and globally.