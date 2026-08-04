iQOO Z11 India Design Revealed: iPhone Air Like Camera Island

iQOO Z11 will be the next smartphone from iQOO in the Indian market. The sub-brand of Vivo is supposedly not going to launch any flagship this year in the country. So iQOO 16 may never make it to India. The brand is focused on launching the iQOO Z11 right now. This is because the Z series is more price friendly compared to the flagship phones. Ahead of the launch, the design of iQOO Z11 has been teased for India. The design is very much like the iPhone Air.

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iQOO Z11 Features an iPhone Air Like Camera Island

iQOO Z11 has been teased with a camera island which looks a lot like iPhone Air. The phone also appears to have a curved edge display and a front screen with a punch-hole cutout. The camera island has a ring flash. There are two camera sensors visible here. Also, there are two colour options confirmed – Blue and Green. There is also going to be a White variant.

The device has also surfaced on Geekbench. Through the listing, the device appears to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and run on OriginOS 6 with Android 16 on top. This will be the third phone in the iQOO Z11 series in the Indian market. There is also iQOO Z11 Lite and iQOO Z11x. The base variants of these two phones are priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 24,999, respectively. iQOO Z11 is expected to be a more powerful device than this. That is why, we expect this to be priced around Rs 30,000.