iQOO Z11 Lite 5G India Launch Next Week

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G will be the next phone from iQOO in India. There were reports earlier that iQOO Z11 Lite 5G will be on the launch in the country any more in 2026. The company has reportedly cancelled the launch of iQOO 16 in India. It will only launch in China. The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G launch date has now been confirmed for India. It is coming just next week to the country. A microsite for the phone has already been made live. Further, the phone has is also confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset. Let’s take a look at the details which are now confirmed.

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iQOO Z11 Lite 5G India Launch

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000 for the base variant. The phone is confirmed to launch next week iin India. It will be a value focused phone in the country. The brand will target the student base in the country. There will be a large battery on the phone.

The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G will come with a 6500mAh battery, with support for 44W fast-charging. The device will ship with MID-STD-810H military grade certification for durability. There will also be support for IP65 rating on the phone for dust and water resistance. The phone will feature up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. iQOO has promised two years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

The phone’s display is confirmed to feature 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1200nits of peak brightness. The device will come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main shooter from Sony. The device will launch on July 24, 2026 in India. The phone is also confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. If you are interested in knowing more about the phone, stay tuned to TelecomTalk.