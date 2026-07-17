Lava Virat V1 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lava is soon going to launch the Lava V1 5G in India. This phone will be key to the company’s success in the coming quarters. It will be an affordable 5G phone, and its specifications have been confirmed. There andwill also be Lava Virat V1 4G in India. Both phones are confirmed to launch on July 24, 2026. They will go on sale via Flipkart. The phone focuses not only on the affordability factor, but also durability. It will be geared to deliver everyday performance and a clean software experience to the consumers. Let’s take a look at the Lava Virat V1 5G specifications which have been confirmed.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Lava Virat V1 5G India Specifications

Lava Virat V1 5G will come with 5G support, as the name suggests. The processor inside the phone will be Unisoc T8200, and it is said to feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display, with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The battery capacity of the phone will be 6000mAh. It will pair up to 4GB of RAM, expandable to 8GB with virtual RAM expansion feature.

There will be a dual-rear camera setup on the phone, and will feature a 13MP sensor and a 5MP selfie sensor. The device has IP64 rating and it will come in two colour options – Arya Blue and Sonar Gold. Lava has also confirmed that the company will offer free service at home program with both the Lava Virat V1 5G, and 4G variants. The after-sales service support will be available for customers across India. The launch is just a few days from here, and we will get to know about the price and more features in depth on that particular day. Lava is expected to price these phones under Rs 10,000 to really make a meaningful impact. To stay updated with the pricing, keep reading TelecomTalk.