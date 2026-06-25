Lava Smart 4 Plus Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lava has launched a new phone for the Indian market namely Lava Smart 4 Plus. The phone does not seem to have anything out of the ordinary. It is an affordable phone with a decent sized battery. There are two cameras at the back, but as you can expect from a super affordable phone, and one of those looks exciting and usable. The device has launched in a single RAM and storage option only. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Lava Smart 4 Plus in India.

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Lava Smart 4 Plus India Launch Price

Lava Smart 4 Plus has launched in India for a sole 4GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs 9,999. The device is available in two colours – Nilgiri Blue and Himalayan Silver. It will be available in retail outlets across India very soon. The device will also get door-step after-sales service from Lava across India.

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Lava Smart 4 Plus Specifications in India

Lava Smart 4 Plus will run on Android 15 Go out of the box. The device has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Unisoc 9863 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device has built-in virtual RAM and has built-in memory which can be expanded up to 8GB with the help of unused storage.

The device has a 13MP rear primary camaera sensor along with a second auxiliary lens. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 5MP sensor at the front. The Lava Smart 4 Plus comes with IP64 durability rating only. There is a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W fast-charging via USB Type-C port on the phone.