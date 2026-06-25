Apple MacBook Air M5 Best Offer, Should You Get Now

Apple’s best-selling lightweight laptops, the MacBook Air M5, is now going on sale with additional discounts and offers, taking the price to a low time low compared to the launch price back in March 2026. The laptop offers a combination of portability with great power and efficiency, thanks to the latest M5 chip.

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Key Highlights Apple MacBook Air M5 is now selling for a real steal deal - Bring down the price below Rs 1 lakh.

Laptops offer 512GB of starting storage combined with 16GB of RAM and the latest M5 chipset, which promises power and efficiency together.

New price discounts make the Apple MacBook Air M5 a worthwhile choice in 2026.

This does leave us with a question if whether this is the best time to upgrade to the latest MacBook Air M5 or if you should wait for more time. Here we have got you covered with everything you should know.

Also Read: Apple MacBook Neo 2 Could Feature A19 Pro Chip

Apple MacBook Air M5 – What do you get for the price?

Launched in March 2026, the new MacBook Air M5 offers a pretty good spec bump compared to its predecessor models, where the M5’s starting storage was doubled to 512GB, combined with improved connectivity features with the new Apple N1 chip, which offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

To improve portability, the MacBook Air M5 is built within the aluminum chassis, offering a better portability and durability combination. MacBook Air M5 comes in two display variants, a 13.6 and 15.3-inch liquid retina display, which offers 500 nits of peak brightness and supports 1 billion colours, making it among the most vivid displays in the market.