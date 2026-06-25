Apple MacBook Air M5 Best Offer, Should You Get Now

Apple’s best-selling lightweight laptops, the MacBook Air M5, is now going on sale with additional discounts and offers, taking the price to a low time low compared to the launch price back in March 2026. The laptop offers a combination of portability with great power and efficiency, thanks to the latest M5 chip.
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Key Highlights
Apple MacBook Air M5 is now selling for a real steal deal - Bring down the price below Rs 1 lakh.
Laptops offer 512GB of starting storage combined with 16GB of RAM and the latest M5 chipset, which promises power and efficiency together.
New price discounts make the Apple MacBook Air M5 a worthwhile choice in 2026.
This does leave us with a question if whether this is the best time to upgrade to the latest MacBook Air M5 or if you should wait for more time. Here we have got you covered with everything you should know.
Apple MacBook Air M5 – What do you get for the price?
Launched in March 2026, the new MacBook Air M5 offers a pretty good spec bump compared to its predecessor models, where the M5’s starting storage was doubled to 512GB, combined with improved connectivity features with the new Apple N1 chip, which offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.
To improve portability, the MacBook Air M5 is built within the aluminum chassis, offering a better portability and durability combination. MacBook Air M5 comes in two display variants, a 13.6 and 15.3-inch liquid retina display, which offers 500 nits of peak brightness and supports 1 billion colours, making it among the most vivid displays in the market.
Despite being thin, there is no compromise on the battery, thanks to its powerful M5 chipset. Apple claims its MacBook Air M5 offers up to 18 hours of battery backup. On the front, we get a center-stage supported 12MP camera with the three-mic array helping in improving voice clarity. The MacBook Air offers 4 Thunderbolt ports, out of which two of them support connecting to an external display.
A Prominent retailer, Vijay Sales, is selling Apple MacBook Air M5 for a real steal deal where the 13.1-inch variant coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage is now selling for just Rs 1,07,990.
Over and above, Vijay Sales is offering additional discounts as part of “Extra Deal” where ICICI bank, HDFC, and SBI Card holders get a direct slash of Rs 9,000, bringing the price to just Rs 98,990!
Opinion – Is It Worth Buying the Apple MacBook Air M5 Now?
If you are still stuck with these questions, let us clarify this! Apple MacBook Air M5 is among the best-selling laptops even today; however, after launch, it did face some unacceptance from tech enthusiasts for its price hike, as the previous model, MacBook Air M4, was just launched at Rs 99,900, where the M5 started for Rs 1,19,900.
Although the price hike was justified as Apple doubled the starting storage and coupled with it the latest chipset, despite the situation where chipset prices are skyrocketing.
Right after a few months, seeing the Apple MacBook Air M5 for such a low price does make this a real steal deal, so it’s worth it to buy a new Apple MacBook Air M5 in 2026.
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FAQs
Is MacBook Air M5 worth it?
Apple MacBook Air M5 offers upgraded specs with 512GB of starting storage combined with a faster 16GB of RAM and is powered by Apple’s most powerful and efficient chipset to date, the M5 SoC, which is a 10-Core CP with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, and has a dedicated 16-core Neural engine, making it 4x faster than the M4 MacBook Air to perform AI-related tasks.Definitely, it’s a huge upgrade compared to the predecessor model, and right now, with the steal deal on Vijay Sales, where you can get the MacBook Air M5 for just Rs 98,990. So, yes, it is worth upgrading to a new MacBook now.
What’s the MacBook Air M5 Price in India?
Launched in March 2026, the Apple MacBook Air M5 was launched for Rs 1,19,900 for the 13-inch model and Rs 1,44,900 for the 15-inch model. Right now, readers can buy the 13-inch model for just below Rs 1 lakh.
Should you buy a MacBook Air M5 or MacBook Air M4?
MacBook Air M5 offers a great specification bump compared to M4, and the new model is focused more on performing AI tasks efficiently. If you are looking for a power-packed laptop with good battery life for a pocket friendly price, then upgrading to Macbook Air M5 for this steal-deal should be the idle choice to go with.
Should you wait for the MacBook Air M6 or buy the MacBook Air M5?
As of now, the MacBook Air M6 is still in its development stage and is expected to launch by Spring 2027. If you are looking for urgent upgeade the yes it’s worth going for MacBook Air M5.
What’s the MacBook Air M5's lowest price?
Right now, Vilay Sales is selling the MacBook Air M5 at the lowest price. After cash discount and eligible credit card discount, you can get the all-new MacBook Air M5 for just Rs 1 lakh.