MacBook Air M5 with 512GB Storage is Expensive, but Good

MacBook Air M5 is available in India right now, and it was launched just a few months back in March 2026 in India and the global markets. It is available in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. The laptop comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD internal storage for the base variant. If you are looking for a MacBook in today’s world, then you should definitely consider this one.

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Key Highlights Apple's MacBook Air M5 is available in India starting at Rs 1,19,900 for the 13-inch model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

The laptop features Apple's M5 chip, offering improved performance, efficiency, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

The MacBook Air M5 comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supporting 1 billion colours and a 12MP Center Stage camera.

Apple Intelligence is integrated into the MacBook Air M5 to enhance productivity and AI-powered workflows.

Buyers can also consider older MacBook Air M4 and M3 models, which are available at lower prices in India.

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MacBook Air M5 Latest Price in India: June 2026

MacBook Air M5 (13-inch) comes for Rs 1,19,900, for the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD internal storage. It is available in multiple colour options. One of the best colour options for the laptop, as per our reference is Starlight.

Of course, this is not what MacBook Air used to cost earlier. The entry-level price for an Air used to be around Rs 80,000, but now that will cost you more than Rs 1 lakh, even after the discount and exchange offers are applied.

MacBook Air M5 Specifications in India

MacBook Air M5 comes with 13.6-inch liquid retina display which supports 1 billion colours. There’s a 12MP camera sensor at the front of the screen, with support for Center Stage. It is powered by one of the most powerful and efficient chipsets Apple has ever built – M5. Apple said that the M5 Air comes with support for 18 hours of battery life and the best thing is that ausers don’t even have to worry if the laptop is plugged in all the time.

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