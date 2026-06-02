BSNL Offers New SIM Connections at Rs 51

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a special promotional offer under which customers can obtain a BSNL SIM connection for Rs 51. The offer is available at BSNL Customer Service Centres and authorised retailers across the country.

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Key Highlights BSNL has launched a limited-period promotional offer allowing new customers to get a SIM connection for Rs 51.

The prepaid package includes unlimited voice calls, 2GB of high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS daily.

Customers receive a free BSNL SIM with 28 days of validity under the offer.

The campaign is valid from May 22 to June 30, 2026, across BSNL customer service centres and authorised retailers.

BSNL is also promoting a premium-quality user experience across all plans despite not yet offering commercial 5G services.

Also Read: BSNL Spark FTTH Plan Offers Broadband at Rs 399 per Month

BSNL Introduces Rs 51 Promotional SIM Offer

According to a post shared by BSNL Corporate on X, customers opting for the new connection will receive a prepaid package that includes unlimited voice calling, 2GB of high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a free SIM and a 28-day validity period.

The telecom operator has positioned the offer as an initiative to encourage users to join its network, highlighting the benefits available from the start of the connection. BSNL has branded the campaign with the tagline, “Flip the network on – One simple start, and the network becomes yours.”

The special offer will remain valid from May 22 to June 30, 2026, as stated in the promotional material. Interested customers can avail of the offer by visiting their nearest BSNL service centre or authorised retail outlet during the promotional period.

“Rs 51 is all it takes to switch the network on.