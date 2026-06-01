iPhone with Great Battery at Perfect Price

Apple’s iPhone 16 Plus is emerging as a compelling option for buyers who want a large-screen iPhone with excellent battery life without paying Pro-level prices. The smartphone, which launched in India at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 74,900, making it more accessible than it was at launch. For users considering an upgrade within Apple’s ecosystem, the pricing makes the iPhone 16 Plus worth a closer look.

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Key Highlights Apple iPhone 16 Plus is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 74,900, lower than its launch price of Rs 79,900.

The smartphone features a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display for content consumption and gaming.

Apple has equipped the iPhone 16 Plus with the powerful A18 chip for long-term performance.

Strong battery life remains one of the biggest advantages of the iPhone 16 Plus over smaller iPhones.

The device supports Apple Intelligence features, making it ready for future AI-powered experiences.

Price Difference Matters for Devices Like iPhone 16 Plus

The smartphone market is highly competitive, and pricing often plays a major role in purchase decisions while many buyers naturally gravitate towards Apple’s Pro models, the current Flipkart price of Rs 74,900 places the iPhone 16 Plus in an attractive position.

At this price, buyers get a premium iPhone experience with a large display, flagship-level performance and strong battery life while spending significantly less than they would on a Pro Max model.

For users upgrading from older devices such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or even certain iPhone 14 models, the value proposition becomes even stronger.

One of the Largest Displays in Apple’s Lineup

A major attraction of the iPhone 16 Plus is its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display the larger screen makes everyday activities such as watching videos, reading articles, browsing social media and gaming more enjoyable.

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