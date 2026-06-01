iPhone 17e in Soft Pink Definitely Stands Out

Apple, a Cupertino tech giant, has launched the iPhone 17e in India. It was launched earlier in March 2026. The iPhone 17e has plenty of great features from the iPhone 17 family. This is the most affordable iPhone in the iPhone 17 series presently and brings the USB Type-C port for the customers. There is fast wireless charging as well. However, one colour variant which definitely stands out of the phone is the Soft Pink. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the phone. We will also discuss in detail the exchange and the bank offers that users can take advantage of to purchase this phone.

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Key Highlights Apple has launched the iPhone 17e in India, making it the most affordable model in the iPhone 17 lineup.

The iPhone 17e starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB variant and is available in Soft Pink, Black, and White colour options.

The smartphone is powered by Apple's A19 chipset and ships with iOS 26 out of the box.

Users can avail up to Rs 3,000 instant discount through select ICICI, SBI, and Axis Bank credit card offers, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 41,000.

The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, USB Type-C port, and supports 15W wireless charging.

iPhone 17e Price in India

iPhone 17e is priced at Rs 64,900 in India for the 256GB base variant. There is also a 512GB storage variant priced at Rs 84,999. The iPhone 17e is available in three colours – Soft Pink, Black, and White. The White and Black variants were there with the iPhone 16e as well. However, the Soft Pink is definitely a colour which stands out. Note that this pricing is currently on Amazon India, and you may or may not find the device at the same price on other platforms, including Apple India online and retail stores.

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