Upcoming Smartphones in June 2026: Xiaomi 17T, Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ and More

June 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month for smartphone buyers in India, with several brands preparing launches across premium and performance-focused segments. Xiaomi has already confirmed the India launch of the Xiaomi 17T on June 4, while Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is also expected to launch in India on the same date. Other phones such as the OnePlus 15s, Redmi Turbo 5 and iQOO Z11 are also appearing in upcoming launch trackers.

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Key Highlights June 2026 is expected to witness multiple smartphone launches in India across premium, flagship and performance-focused segments.

The Xiaomi 17T is confirmed to launch in India on June 4 with Leica-tuned cameras and a 5x telephoto lens.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to debut with a 144Hz AMOLED display and flagship-grade hardware.

OnePlus 15s could target buyers looking for a compact flagship smartphone with strong performance and battery life.

Redmi Turbo 5 and iQOO Z11 are likely to intensify competition in the performance-focused mid-range smartphone segment.

For buyers planning to upgrade, waiting a few days could make sense as these launches may bring fresh options, introductory offers and possible price corrections on older models.

Upcoming Smartphones Expected in June 2026

Smartphone Launch Status Expected Segment Key Focus Xiaomi 17T Confirmed for June 4 in India Premium Leica camera, 5x telephoto, performance Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Expected June 4 in India Premium AMOLED display, design, flagship features OnePlus 15s Expected around Q2-end Premium / Flagship Performance, compact flagship experience Redmi Turbo 5 Expected in June Performance mid-range Chipset, battery, value iQOO Z11 Listed as upcoming Upper mid-range Gaming, battery, fast charging

Xiaomi 17T Could Be the Headline Launch

The Xiaomi 17T is the most clearly confirmed smartphone in the June launch list. Xiaomi India’s official event page confirms the June 4 launch and highlights Leica branding for the device. Reports also say the Xiaomi 17T series features a Leica-tuned 5x telephoto camera, marking a major camera upgrade for the T-series.

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