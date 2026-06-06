Xiaomi Pad 8 Price Moves Up in India

Xiaomi has increased the price of Pad 8 in India. It is a flagship tablet from Xiaomi, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. You can expect a smooth display experience, high-resolution visuals, and 68 billion+ colours on the screen. The tab runs on Xiaomi HyperOS out of the box and is paired with the all new Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro. Note that the pen has to be purchased separately. It isnot bundled with the purchase.

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Key Highlights Xiaomi Pad 8 has received a price hike of up to Rs 2,000 in India.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and runs HyperOS 3.

The 8GB + 128GB variant now costs Rs 35,999, up from Rs 33,999.

The 12GB + 256GB variant is now priced at Rs 38,999, up from Rs 36,999.

Xiaomi Pad 8 features a 9,200mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and optional Nano-texture display technology.

The tablet has an ultra-slim metal design. There’s even support for Wi-Fi 7, even though that does not make sense for Indian consumers, as there’s no Wi-Fi 7 series legally allowed. There are multiple memory variants of the tablet available for the users. The price of the variants has gone up now. Let’s take a look at the price of Xiaomi Pad 8 in India.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Price in India

Xiaomi Pad 8 is available in three variants, where two variants differ in memory, and one in display. There’s also a Nano texture display variant in the market. The standard variants come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The 8GB + 128GB variant launched at Rs 33,999, but now its price has increased by Rs 2,000 to Rs 35,999. The top end-model is now priced at Rs 38,999 (12GB + 256GB), but it was launched for Rs 36,999. The tablet was also offered with the Pen bundle for Rs 41,999, but it is priced at Rs 43,999.

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