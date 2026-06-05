Redmi has a New Phone Planned for India in June 2026

Xiaomi India has a new phone planned for the Indian market in June 2026. This phone has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra. So this confirms that it will be a powerful phone, and along with that, it is confirmed that the phone will be priced under Rs 50,000. The base variant will likely feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone’s AnTuTu score is confirmed at more than 2.3 million. The phone we are talking about is the Redmi Turbo 5. The device’s launch date has been confirmed by the brand. Let’s take a look.

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Key Highlights Redmi Turbo 5 will launch in India on June 16, 2026.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset.

Xiaomi has confirmed the phone will be priced under Rs 50,000.

The device has an AnTuTu score of over 2.3 million.

Expected to feature LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

Redmi Turbo 5 Launch Date in India

Redmi Turbo 5 will launch soon in India, and the launch date is June 16, 2026. So this is going to launch in less than two weeks from here. The exact pricing details will arrive only then. The MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra will be paired with up to 24GB of RAM (we expect that this likely also includes virtual RAM expansion), and the RAM will be LPDDR5X Ultra, and UFS 4.1 internal storage.

On comparison, Xiaomi said that this phone will be more powerful than the Vivo V70 5G and the OPPO Reno 15 5G. A lot about the phone is yet to be confirmed. The display, the camera, and the cooling tech is unkown at the moment. The battery details are also yet to come out, but these details will soon be confirmed by the brand on the micr0site which is now live on Xiaomi’s website.

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