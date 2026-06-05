Jio Rs 459 Plan is Meant for Indian Youth

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has plans meant for everyone. When you look at the prepaid options offered by Jio, there is something for everyone, including the youth. One of the most widely used applications by the Indian youth when it comes to communicating and social media is Snapchat. Jio recently became the first Indian telecom operator in India, and possibly the world, to offer Snapchat+ subscription bundled for free with its prepaid plans. The Rs 459 plan, meant for youth, bundles just that. Let’s take a look at the Jio Rs 459 plan available for prepaid users.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio is offering a free Snapchat+ subscription with its Rs 459 prepaid plan.

The plan comes with 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

Users also get 5GB bonus data in addition to the daily data allowance.

Additional benefits include JioHotstar Mobile, JioAICloud (50GB storage), and Google AI Pro for 18 months.

Eligible subscribers can enjoy unlimited 5G data and access FanCode content through JioTV.

Reliance Jio Rs 459 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 459 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. Along with this, Jio is also offering 5GB of free bonus data which will activate as the user exchausts FUP (fair usage policy) limit for the day. There are add-on benefits bundled with the plan. These benefits are JioHotstar Mobile for three months. Along with that, there’s JioAICloud with 50GB of free cloud storage. Then there’s 18 months of free Google AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100 with 5000GB of cloud storage and Nano Banana and more.

The speed of data falls to 64 Kbps after the consumption of FUP data. There’s unlimited 5G data for eligible consumers. To activate Snapchat+ via MyJio. Users will also be able to access Fancode content with JioTV. Note that to continue receiving the Google AI Pro subscription in the future, after this plan’s expiry, the customer needs to keep recharging with a prepaid plan of value Rs 349 or more.

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