BSNL to Bring 100 New 4G Towers in Puducherry

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, is planning to launch 100 new 4G towers in Puducherry. These 100 towers will bring super fast connectivity for the people living in the region. The announcement was made by the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of BSNL India, Robert J Ravi. The company further has not plans to increase the tariffs for the consumers, confirmed BSNL.

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Key Highlights Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited plans to deploy 100 new 4G towers in Puducherry.

The expansion will significantly boost network coverage and mobile internet connectivity in the region.

BSNL added 20,000 new connections in Puducherry over the last three months.

The operator currently serves around 75,000 users in the region.

BSNL has confirmed that there are no plans to increase tariffs for customers.

The new services of BSNL, which includes free internet TV (IPTV), national Wi-Fi roaming, and fiber internet will also be available for the users in the region. The expansion of new services has helped BSNL in adding 20,000 new connections in Puducherry region in the last three months, said Ravi.

This has brought the total number of BSNL users in the region to 75,000. At present, Puducherry has 130 towers from BSNL. With the additional 100 towers planned in the near future, the region will get a signficant network boost. This will help BSNL in adding more 4G users in the near future, and possibly 5G users in the future. The 5G upgrades are a little far however, given BSNL’s focus still remains 4G at present.

BSNL is currently in the process of getting permission from the government and the cabinet ministers to deploy additional towers for boosting high-speed internet connectivity.