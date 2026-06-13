Can D2M Technology Help BSNL Reduce IPL Streaming Congestion

BSNL is exploring Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology as a potential solution to handle traffic surges during large-scale live streaming events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). The state-run telecom operator is working with IIT Kanpur on future communication technologies, including D2M, which could allow content to be delivered directly to mobile devices without relying entirely on conventional mobile data networks.

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Key Highlights BSNL is exploring Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology with IIT Kanpur to manage network congestion during large live-streaming events.

D2M technology could enable content delivery directly to compatible mobile devices without relying entirely on traditional mobile data networks.

The initiative is aimed at reducing network strain during high-traffic events such as the Indian Premier League, Cricket World Cup, and other major live broadcasts.

D2M combines broadcasting and telecommunications technologies, potentially allowing a single broadcast stream to reach millions of users simultaneously.

While promising, the technology is still in the development stage and faces challenges related to device compatibility, ecosystem support, commercial viability, and regulations.

Why Is BSNL Looking at D2M?

Major sporting events such as the IPL, Cricket World Cup, and high-profile international matches often attract millions of viewers simultaneously. During such events, telecom networks can experience significant spikes in data traffic as users stream the same content at the same time.

D2M technology is being explored as a way to reduce this pressure. Instead of every user accessing a separate stream over a cellular network, content can potentially be broadcast directly to compatible devices, similar to how television signals are delivered. According to reports, BSNL and IIT Kanpur are evaluating how this technology could help manage network demand during large live events.

What Is D2M Technology?

Direct-to-Mobile, or D2M, is a technology that combines broadcasting and telecommunications capabilities to deliver content directly to mobile devices.

The concept has been under discussion in India for several years, with trials and demonstrations involving organisations such as IIT Kanpur and Prasar Bharati. Supporters of the technology believe it could improve content delivery efficiency, particularly when large audiences are consuming the same content simultaneously.

In theory, D2M could enable users to receive live broadcasts on compatible devices without placing the same level of strain on mobile data networks.

How Could It Help During IPL Streaming?

The IPL remains one of India’s biggest digital events, generating huge spikes in internet traffic every season. Millions of viewers tune in simultaneously through streaming platforms, creating a significant load on telecom infrastructure.

If D2M technology becomes commercially viable, it could potentially help distribute live sports broadcasts more efficiently. By shifting some traffic away from traditional cellular networks, operators may be able to manage network resources more effectively during peak demand periods.

For BSNL, this could represent another avenue to improve network efficiency while supporting large-scale content consumption.

Challenges Remain

Despite its potential, D2M technology is still at an early stage. Several challenges need to be addressed before it can become a mainstream service compatible devices, ecosystem support, commercial viability, and regulatory considerations will all play a role in determining how quickly the technology can be adopted. There is also no confirmation that BSNL plans to launch a commercial D2M service in the near future.

BSNL’s interest in D2M highlights the industry’s search for new ways to manage growing data consumption, particularly during major live events. While the technology is still evolving, its ability to deliver content directly to mobile devices could make it an interesting option for future sports broadcasting and large-scale content distribution.

For now, D2M remains a developing technology, but BSNL’s exploration of the concept shows that alternative approaches to handling streaming demand are firmly on the industry’s radar.

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