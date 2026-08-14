Airtel Africa has made its Starlink-powered satellite-to-mobile connectivity available free for 30 days to eligible customers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), giving users a new way to remain connected beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks.

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Key Highlights Airtel is offering eligible customers 30 days of free Starlink connectivity.

Registration is available through the MyAirtel app.

The service supports WhatsApp messaging, light-data applications and SMS.

No satellite dish or separate satellite phone is required.

Availability currently applies to supported Android devices in the DRC.

Customers currently require a clear, unobstructed view of the sky.

Customers can register for the free trial through the MyAirtel app. The service initially supports light-data applications, including WhatsApp messaging, along with SMS. It is currently available on supported Android smartphones, with terms and conditions applicable.

The launch advances Airtel Africa’s partnership with SpaceX to connect remote and underserved areas. Compatible smartphones can connect directly to Starlink satellites outside regular mobile coverage.

Also Read: Airtel Africa and SpaceX Sign Deal to Deliver Starlink Internet to Customers

No Satellite Dish or Separate Device Required

Customers do not need a satellite phone, Starlink dish or additional device the service works directly on compatible smartphones, making satellite access practical for regular mobile users.

Customers need a clear view of the sky availability may be affected inside buildings or wherever the satellite signal is obstructed.

Airtel Africa said customers in non-terrestrial coverage areas can continue accessing supported communication services wherever they can see the sky the company described the deployment in the DRC as Africa’s first satellite-to-mobile service.