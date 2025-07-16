Rogers Launches Beta Trial of Satellite-to-Mobile Text Service in Canada

New Rogers Satellite Service Offers Free Text Messaging in Remote Areas, Expanding Coverage Beyond Traditional Networks.

Highlights

  • Service connects phones in areas with no cell towers.
  • Expands wireless coverage to over 5.4 million square kilometres.
  • Supports text messaging and text-to-911 during beta; voice and data coming soon.

Rogers Launches Satellite-to-Mobile Beta Text Service in Canada
Rogers Communications has launched a beta trial of its direct satellite-to-mobile text messaging service. The new service, Rogers Satellite, currently supports text messaging only and is available free of charge during the beta period for anyone in Canada with a compatible phone. "Only 18 per cent of the country is covered by traditional wireless networks. With this new technology (Rogers Satellite), Rogers now covers over 5.4 million square kilometres within Canada, over 2.5 times more than any other wireless carrier," the company announced on July 15, 2025.

Also Read: Rogers Brings Satellite-To-Phone Coverage to Canada With Lynk Global and SpaceX




Rogers Satellite Beta Trial Launches

"Rogers Satellite will initially support text messaging and text-to-911 and will expand to support apps, data and voice services, including 911 voice services," Rogers said, adding that the service automatically connects the phone in areas without cell service.

"We're proud to introduce this ground-breaking technology to help Canadians stay safe and connected in more places," said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. "Earlier this month, Rogers celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first wireless call in Canada, and this new technology represents the next big leap in wireless connectivity."

Pricing Details and Beta Trial Incentives

Once the beta trial ends in October, Rogers Satellite will be included at no additional cost to customers on the Rogers Ultimate Plan and will also be available for all Canadians for CAD 15 per month. Canadians participating in the beta trial will receive a CAD 5 per month discount for the first 12 months, the telco said.

"Now, with Rogers mobile spectrum paired with satellite technology, Canadians can turn their smartphone into a satellite phone to stay connected and access text-to-911 in some of the most remote parts of Canada," said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer.

LEO Satellites and Wireless Spectrum

According to the company, Rogers Satellite uses low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and Rogers' national wireless spectrum. Wireless spectrum ensures this technology works on most modern smartphones. The company will continue to test and optimize Rogers Satellite services throughout the beta trial.

Also Read: Rogers and Lynk Claim Canada’s First Satellite-to-Mobile Phone Call

Connectivity Investments

Rogers said it has invested CAD 45 billion to deliver a series of wireless firsts for Canadians over the past 40 years. According to the official release, Rogers Satellite is available outside, including on bodies of water, where you can see the sky.

With the launch of this service, Rogers claims to become the first wireless provider to offer this next-generation technology to all Canadians.

