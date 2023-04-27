Rogers Brings Satellite-To-Phone Coverage to Canada With Lynk Global and SpaceX

Rogers Communications has announced that it became the first wireless company to introduce satellite-to-phone connectivity across Canada, providing Canadians with wireless access no matter where they are. To provide the connectivity, Rogers Communications has announced partnerships with SpaceX and Lynk Global to bring Satellite coverage to Canadians coast to coast.

Rogers to Bering Satellite-to-Phone Service

Starting in 2024, Rogers will expand satellite-to-phone coverage to the most remote regions of Canada and rural highways not covered by wireless networks. The service will begin with SMS texting and later expand to include voice and data to help Canadians to reach 911 with 5G and 4G smartphones.

Rogers Communications and SpaceX have partnered to introduce satellite-to-phone technology in Canada using SpaceX's Starlink low earth orbit satellites and Rogers' national wireless spectrum. The collaboration aims to service users throughout Canada's most secluded wilderness, national parks, and rural highways that are presently disconnected.

Regarding the announcement, Rogers said, "Emergencies do not wait, which is one reason we are investing to ensure Canadians can always reach 911 from anywhere in Canada."

Rogers has conducted successful technical tests with Lynk satellites in remote British Columbia and will start testing in Atlantic Canada to bring satellite-to-phone coverage across Canada. "As the country's biggest investor in the 5G spectrum with Canada's largest 5G network, Rogers is working with SpaceX to expand wireless coverage across all of Canada, from coast to coast, to keep Canadians connected and safe", according to the statement.

Investment in 5G Networks

The announcement builds on Rogers' investment in Canada's largest 5G wireless network, covering over 2,000 communities. Following its merger with Shaw, Rogers now offers a national wireline network with fibre-powered internet available to nearly 70% of Canadian households.

Improving Public Safety

Rogers is committed to improving public safety by investing in its national network and extending wireless coverage along Canada's remote highways. This includes the company's commitment to bring wireless service and 911 access throughout the entire Toronto subway system for all TTC riders.

According to the statement, Rogers and its satellite partners will work closely with the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Public Safety Canada, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and first responder emergency services to obtain regulatory approvals and bring this technology to Canada.

Lynk Global

Lynk Global is the World's only patented, established, and commercially-licensed provider of satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone systems globally. The company is currently conducting sat2phone service tests in over 20 nations and has established over 30 agreements with mobile network operators.

Starlink

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the World. As the World's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.