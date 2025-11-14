

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is preparing to seek recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on a regulatory framework for direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communication services, a move that could extend mobile connectivity to the remotest corners of the country. The proposed framework would cover pricing, spectrum allocation and technical conditions required for the rollout, according to an Economic Times report citing people aware of the matter.

Global D2D Services

D2D satellite connectivity allows smartphones to link directly with satellites, offering seamless coverage similar to 4G or 5G networks. Such services are not permitted in India due to the absence of a regulatory framework, although countries including the US, Canada and Australia have already cleared them. In the US, SpaceX’s Starlink has partnered with T-Mobile to offer D2D connectivity in areas without terrestrial mobile coverage.

Telecom Operators Flag Concerns

Indian telecom operators have raised concerns that satellite-based mobile connectivity could disrupt their business and have asked that satellite players be governed by the same rules as telcos if D2D services are approved. Once DoT issues a reference, TRAI is expected to hold consultations with mobile operators, satellite service providers and other stakeholders before finalising its recommendations.

IMT Spectrum Bands and Safeguards

Officials reportedly said TRAI will be asked to outline International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum bands suitable for D2D services and specify financial and technical safeguards to prevent interference with terrestrial networks. DoT is also holding discussions with companies offering or planning such services to better understand the technology prior to making a formal request to TRAI.

"TRAI will be asked to provide details about IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) mobile spectrum bands for D2D services, financial conditions as well as technical conditions to prevent interference with terrestrial networks,” an official was quoted as saying in the report.

DoT is also in consultations with companies in order to better understand D2D services and their views will also be considered before a formal request is made to TRAI for recommendations, the people cited said.

Fixed Satellite Services Already Available

Fixed satellite services are already available in India through providers such as Hughes, Nelco and BSNL, but they require users to install terminals costing upwards of Rs 30,000. Wider adoption is expected once players like Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, Amazon Kuiper (rebranded as Amazon LEO), and Jio Satellite enter the market, though they are currently restricted to fixed services.

Amazon LEO

Amazon announced the rebranded identity of Kuiper—Amazon LEO—on November 13, 2025, calling it a simple nod to the low Earth orbit satellite constellation that powers its network.

D2D Connectivity

In contrast, D2D connectivity would allow users to access satellite services directly on their mobile phones without additional hardware, potentially at substantially lower costs. Two models of D2D services have emerged globally—one using satellite spectrum, such as Apple’s partnership with Globalstar, and another relying on terrestrial mobile spectrum through tie-ups with telecom operators, as seen with Starlink. Satcom firms such as AST SpaceMobile, Viasat, and others also plan to offer D2D services.

Industry experts cited in the report expect the segment to gain momentum after the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) identifies specific spectrum bands for D2D services at the World Radiocommunication Conference in 2027.