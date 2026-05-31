Vodafone Idea’s REDX Rs 1201 plan is aimed at postpaid users who want more than just unlimited calls and data along with connectivity benefits, the plan bundles subscriptions to popular streaming platforms, airport lounge access, international roaming benefits and priority customer support.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Vi REDX Rs 1201 plan comes with unlimited calls, unlimited data and 3000 SMS per month

Includes Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime, Sony LIV Premium and JioHotstar subscriptions

Offers airport lounge access and international roaming benefits worth up to Rs 2999

Comes with Swiggy One membership and Norton Mobile Security

Includes priority customer support and faster complaint resolution

Here’s a closer look at everything included with Vi’s premium postpaid offering.

What Does Vi REDX Rs 1201 Plan Offer?

The Rs 1201 REDX plan comes with unlimited voice calls, unlimited data and 3000 SMS per month. While these are standard benefits expected from a premium postpaid plan, the main attraction lies in the additional services and memberships bundled with it.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea’s New Campaign Raises Questions Around Earlier REDX Priority Network Claims

Entertainment Benefits

One of the biggest attractions of the REDX plan is the bundled entertainment package Vodafone Idea includes Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime membership for six months, Sony LIV Premium and JioHotstar with the plan these subscriptions cover everything from movies and web series to live sports and exclusive originals, making the plan particularly appealing for users who spend a lot of time streaming content across different platforms.

For users who already subscribe to multiple services, having them bundled into a single monthly bill can also add convenience.

Travel and Lifestyle Perks

Vodafone Idea is also targeting frequent travellers through a number of travel-related benefits the REDX plan includes airport lounge access, allowing eligible users to access participating airport lounges while travelling in addition, the plan comes with international roaming benefits that Vi says are worth up to Rs 2999. For users who travel abroad occasionally, this can be a useful addition compared to purchasing separate roaming packs.

Read More