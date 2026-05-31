Vodafone Idea Rs 44 Plan Bundles JioHotstar

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has a Rs 44 prepaid plan for the consumers. The Rs 44 plan will come with JioHotstar for the users. The Rs 44 plan is perfect price point for getting access to JioHotstar. If you are especially looking to watch the latest TV shows, Dhurandhar 2, or the Indian Premier Leage (IPL) 2026 finals, then this plan from Vodafone Idea can benefit you. The Rs 44 plan is a data voucher. If you are thinking this plan will give you service validity, well, you are wrong. Let’s quickly go through the benefit of this prepaid plan.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 44 prepaid data voucher that includes a 28-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

The Rs 44 plan bundles 1GB of data, which remains valid only until 11:59 PM on the day of recharge.

Users can stream content such as IPL 2026 matches, movies, and TV shows on JioHotstar through the bundled subscription.

The plan does not provide service validity, voice calling benefits, or outgoing SMS allowances.

Customers looking for longer access can purchase a three-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription directly for Rs 149.

Vodafone Idea Rs 44 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 44 prepaid plan comes with 1GB of data only. However, the main benefit of this plan is the OTT (over-the-top) subscription bundled for the users. The Rs 44 prepaid plan comes with free access to JioHotstar. The JioHotstar Mobile subscription is offered to the users for 28 days with this mobile plan of the telco.

The 1GB of data that is bundled will expire at 11:59 PM on the day of recharge. Users, as mentioned above, do not get any service validity with this prepaid plan of the telecom operator. There are no outgoinig SMS benefits either. This is primarily a plan one would recharge with if they were looking for a JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

Read More